COVID-19: NMA appeals to Nigerians to save lives of health workers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

With over 40 doctors and other healthcare workers testing positive to COVID-19, Nigerian Medical Association, NMA has appealed to Nigerians to help save the lives of doctors and other health workers by disclosing their medical history as well as reporting to approved isolation Centres by the government for COVID-19 treatment.

In a press statement jointly signed by the President of NMA, Dr. Francis Faduyile, and the General Secretary, Dr. Olumuyiwa Odusote, the NMA noted the call became necessary as the country may hit 1000 figure for confirmed cases of Coronavirus disease by the end of Friday, April 24, 2020.

Stating that 3 doctors and a nurse had paid the ultimate price, he stated:

“This very disturbing and unsettling development comes against the unfolding scenario as reported in the media that some VIPs in the society are refusing to report to and be admitted at Isolation and Treatment centres for treatment, rather, prefer to stay at other non-accredited facilities.

“The Association perceives that by continued refusal to adhere to instructions, some citizens have vowed to make healthcare workers very vulnerable to contracting the disease.

“NMA wishes to reiterate that none of the infected healthcare workers or those that died contracted the disease at an Isolation and Treatment centre, but in general public and private health facilities while treating patients many of whom refused to disclose important medical/travel information that would have increased the suspicion and facilitate early diagnosis of COVID-19 infection,” they noted.

The medical doctors further appealed to government to expedite action on distributing Personal Protective Equipment, PPEs, to public and private hospitals without delay.

NMA also reminded their members across the federation to consider everybody presenting at the hospital for any ailment as potential COVID-19 patients until proved otherwise as their lives also matter.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: