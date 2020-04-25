Breaking News
Covid-19: Nigerians don’t understand what social distancing means – Mercy Aigbe

On 11:16 am
Mercy Aigbe
Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress and fashionista, Mercy Aigbe is of the opinion that Coronavirus can’t be curbed in Nigeria because Nigerians are not observing the social distancing order. She wonders if Nigerians even understood what social distancing meant.

In a post on her official Instagram page, the beautiful Lagos-based actress, wrote “People still don’t understand what it means to social distance. Neighbors visiting neighbors, friends taking a stroll together, people still meeting up. We are still playing. Are people serious about curbing the spread of this virus? It makes me wonder”

Merry Aigbe has been one of the few celebrities championing the “stay at home order”, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

