Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian entrepreneurs and renowned business men and women have risen to answer the cry of hunger and penury in the nation; an eerie child birthed by the Covid 19 pandemic.

The pandemic, which struck the country hard and in rough times, coerced the government to declare a complete lockdown in most parts of the country; leaving a good number of citizens jobless- devoid of any source of income to live by.

Given the already pitiable condition of the country’s economy, the effect of the pandemic leaves its sordid marks not just on the people but the Nigerian government as well. The horror of the government’s ineptitude stares the greater number Nigerian citizens in the face, dangling the very span of their existence before them. The situation remains a dire crux of choosing between the red devil(damn the pandemic, go out to make some cash, risking infection) and the deep blue sea(stay home, die of hunger).

While some Nigerians make their choice between these two, some others take to the Robin Hood philosophy, only this time it is a case of stealing from the poor to feed the poor. In that order, in quick succession to hunger, came vice, and with vice, death.

READ ALSO:

With the government’s complacency in abating the situation, reputable individuals in the country have taken it upon themselves to turn the tide. Some of these individuals include celebrities, influencers and entrepreneurs that make up the countries “elite”. They have begun donations of relief materials including food stuff, toiletries, hand sanitizers, masks, hand gloves and other essentials like money which are disseminated to people in affected areas both physically and digitally.

Some of these philanthropists include Music guru and owner of Mavin records Michael Collins alias Don Jazzy, who in the weeks from the onset of the lockdown doled out large sums of money to the masses on social media platforms, Williams Uchemba, popular actor, who provided relief materials of food stuff to communities in Lagos State, Actress Tonto Dike who distributed food to hungry masses in Abuja.

Tony Elumelu’s UBA has joined in the fight, donating the sum of fourteen million naira to the cause. Other entrepreneurs such CEO of Chiji14 exchange , Odum Chijioke, Instagram influencer Tunde Ednut and a host of others have taken the crusade to Instagram where they gave out substantial amount of money to individuals online.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: