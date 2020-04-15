Covid-19: Nigerian businessman Valentine Ozigbo donates N20m relief materials to vulnerable people

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian Business Mogul and Philanthropist, Valentine Ozigbo has donated relief, health, and education materials worth over N20 million to the vulnerable in Anambra State as part of his intervention to provide support to those affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

In partnership with his foundation, the Chineto Ozigbo Foundation, the respected business leader has distributed thousands of bags of rice, thousands of free bottles of hand sanitisers, face masks, and educational materials in over 60 communities in his home state.

In a video statement, Mr. Ozigbo called for the display of “an uncommon generosity” during this uncertain time by the well-meaning in the country.

“These dark #COVID days call for uncommon generosity especially, towards the most vulnerable among us from Nigeria,” he said in a video clip via social media.

In the new 2-minute video, Ozigbo, who is the immediate past President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Plc, articulated three things that governments and individuals leading the social interventions during the coronavirus pandemic need to prioritise.

“The three things, I believe, we should prioritise during the #COVID-19 lockdown are food and water, security, and power,” he said.

“Through my foundation @chinetoozigbofoundation, I have made interventions worth more than N20 million, providing thousands of bags of rice, thousands of hand sanitizers, face masks, and education materials.

“Through these programmes and our participation in other COVID-19 intervention projects, we are touching lives of over 100,000 people in my home state of Anambra.

“I call on the well-meaning Nigerians in Anambra and across Nigeria to be more generous and help those who need help at this difficult time,” he said.

COVID-19 is a global pandemic in which two million people have been infected. Authorities have confirmed 373 patients as at today, in the country and eleven deaths. Several states, including Anambra, Lagos, Delta, Ekiti, Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Kaduna are under lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.”

