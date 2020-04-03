COVID-19: Nigeria records 10 new cases as confirmed cases rise to 184

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 10 new cases of COVID 19 bringing the total confirmed cases to 184.

Out of the new cases, seven are in Lagos and three in Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja.

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC announced the new cases on its twitter handle @NCDCgov, “as at 08:00 pm 2nd April there are 184 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria., 20 discharged and two deaths.

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time- currently; Lagos- 98, FCT-38, Osun- 14, Akwa Ibom 5, Oyo- 8, Ogun-4, Edo- 4, Kaduna- 3, Enugu- 2, Bauchi- 3, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-1, and Benue- 1.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: