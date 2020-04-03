Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: Nigeria records 10 new cases as confirmed cases rise to 184

On 4:00 amIn Healthby
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19: Nigeria records 10 new cases as confirmed cases rise to 184

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 10 new cases of COVID 19 bringing the total confirmed cases to 184.

Out of the new cases, seven are in Lagos and three in Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Buhari’s daughter rejoins family after self-isolation

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC announced the new cases on its twitter handle @NCDCgov,  “as at 08:00 pm 2nd April there are 184 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria., 20 discharged and two deaths.

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time- currently; Lagos- 98, FCT-38, Osun- 14,  Akwa Ibom 5, Oyo- 8, Ogun-4, Edo- 4, Kaduna- 3, Enugu- 2, Bauchi- 3, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-1, and Benue- 1.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!