COVID -19: NGO to empower youth for human development initiative

By Peter Egwuatu

The Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) under the aegis of WAKAWell has revealed its goal to prevent exploitation by empowering young people to improve on their skills and development both at home and abroad as part of its effort in tackling the effect of the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the non-governmental organization, WAKAWell stated that it has moved beyond raising awareness to averting behavior change as it applies a Communication for Development (C4D), an evidence-based and participatory framework to design its activities.

The statement further revealed that the NGO is funded by the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany, and works closely with communities, civil society organizations, government agencies, and returned migrants and youth groups across West Africa, with a focus on Guinea and Nigeria.

The statement stated “ WAKA Well which means move well in Pidgin English is working closely with youth and their communities to produce media content for television, radio, online platforms and community screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic. This community-led content seeks to raise awareness about local opportunities and risks associated to irregular migration.”

“All WAKAWell media content is available free-of-charge. The WAKAwell by IOM X campaigns (Waka means move in Pidgin English) is an info online platform is optimized for learning, storytelling and social sharing–it provides information to young aspirant migrants’ in West Africa that will help them make informed decisions for their future, at home and abroad. The platform features community-specific landing pages which include: Videos created by communities in Nigeria and Guinea; Success stories about how people define a life of success; Safe migration information (including how to get a passport, how to apply for a visa, lists of required documents,

Contact details to talk to someone in-person about your options at home and abroad.(e.g. Migrant Resource Centres)” the statement noted