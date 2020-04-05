Breaking News
COVID-19: NFVCB urges Nollywood to promote precautionary measures

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB)  has called on Nollywood stakeholders  to  promote government’s precautionary measures  against the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The Executive Director of NFVCB, Mr Adebayo Thomas, made  the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday  in Abuja.

According to Thomas, there is an urgent need to sensitise more Nigerians to observe precautionary measures prescribed  by health authorities against coronavirus pandemic.

He said  that actors had strong influence on the public, especially their fans, and should use social media platforms  to lend their voices to the call for citizens’ adherence to the safety guidelines.

“Although, I do not encourage actors to come out in groups, individually they should be able to educate Nigerians, especially their fans, because they are role models.

“They should support and promote the government’s sit-at-home order for all to live and build a stronger industry after the pandemic.

“Every Nollywood stakeholder should  support government directives in  the collective fight against coronavirus pandemic and use  his influence to  educate the public in the right direction.

“We must all obey the lockdown instruction, wash our hands always  and use sanitisers regularly, even as the government is doing everything possible to prevent the spread of the COVID-19,” he said.

The NFVCB chief regretted the harsh realities of the disease on global economy, including  the  creative sector and the motion picture industry in particular.

He, however, expressed hope that the tough time would pass in all aspects of national life.

He extolled the Federal Government, health institutions and  governments of affected states, especially  Lagos, for  being proactive and steadfast in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We must be hopeful and prayerful and at the same time be thankful   to all the medical teams and other stakeholders  battling the pandemic for the safety of all.

“We should always remember and support them in our prayers, especially the medical teams, the police and other security agents keeping the peace,” Thomas said.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has advised  that frequent washing of hands with soap under running water or using alcohol-based sanitisers is expedient  in preventing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other measures include covering of mouth and nose properly with a tissue paper when sneezing and/or coughing and disposal of the paperly properly immediately after use.

Members of the public are also advised to avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

Recall that President Muhammadu  Buhari  on March 29 ordered lockdown of the Federal Capital Territory and Lagos and Ogun states to check the spread of COVID-19.

According to Buhari, the lockdown, which took effect from 11 p.m. on March 30, would be for an initial period of 14 days.

Some state governments have also declared lockdown to prevent  the spread of coronavirus. (NAN)

