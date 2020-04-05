COVID-19: NFVCB urges Nollywood to promote precautionary measures

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has called on Nollywood stakeholders to promote government’s precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The Executive Director of NFVCB, Mr Adebayo Thomas, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Thomas, there is an urgent need to sensitise more Nigerians to observe precautionary measures prescribed by health authorities against coronavirus pandemic.

He said that actors had strong influence on the public, especially their fans, and should use social media platforms to lend their voices to the call for citizens’ adherence to the safety guidelines.

“Although, I do not encourage actors to come out in groups, individually they should be able to educate Nigerians, especially their fans, because they are role models.

“They should support and promote the government’s sit-at-home order for all to live and build a stronger industry after the pandemic.

“Every Nollywood stakeholder should support government directives in the collective fight against coronavirus pandemic and use his influence to educate the public in the right direction.

“We must all obey the lockdown instruction, wash our hands always and use sanitisers regularly, even as the government is doing everything possible to prevent the spread of the COVID-19,” he said.

The NFVCB chief regretted the harsh realities of the disease on global economy, including the creative sector and the motion picture industry in particular.

He, however, expressed hope that the tough time would pass in all aspects of national life.

He extolled the Federal Government, health institutions and governments of affected states, especially Lagos, for being proactive and steadfast in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We must be hopeful and prayerful and at the same time be thankful to all the medical teams and other stakeholders battling the pandemic for the safety of all.

“We should always remember and support them in our prayers, especially the medical teams, the police and other security agents keeping the peace,” Thomas said.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has advised that frequent washing of hands with soap under running water or using alcohol-based sanitisers is expedient in preventing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other measures include covering of mouth and nose properly with a tissue paper when sneezing and/or coughing and disposal of the paperly properly immediately after use.

Members of the public are also advised to avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari on March 29 ordered lockdown of the Federal Capital Territory and Lagos and Ogun states to check the spread of COVID-19.

According to Buhari, the lockdown, which took effect from 11 p.m. on March 30, would be for an initial period of 14 days.

Some state governments have also declared lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (NAN)

