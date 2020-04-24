Kindly Share This Story:

…Urges Muslims to use Ramadan to pray for ease and peace in Nigeria’s current challenges

By Henry Umoru

FORMER Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, All Progressives Congress, APC, Borno South has distributed some food items to indigents, Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs and party members of his constituency as Palliatives following the outbreak of the Coronavirus, COVID-19 that is at the moment, ravaging the world.

Meanwhile, Senator Ndume has called on Muslim faithfuls to use the month of Ramadan to pray for ease and peace in the nation’s current challenges.

The donation according to Senator Ndume is to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as offer support for the forthcoming Ramadan.

In a statement by Ndume who is presently the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, the distributed items include 600 bags of rice, 600 bags of maize, 100 cartons of macaroni, 200 bags of sugar and undisclosed amount of cash.

The Borno South Task Force Committee on COVID-19 also received cash support from the Senator to compliment their efforts.

Senator Ndume has also called on Borno citizens and Nigerians in general to abide by the rules and regulations of the lockdown in order to avert any more disaster, even as he also urged the citizens to give the State government and the State covid-19 task force team as well as security agencies all the necessary support to make the task at hand a success.

He prayed to God to see us through this trying times, forgive the deceased, heal the afflicted and safeguard all.

