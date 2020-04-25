Kindly Share This Story:

A notable nongovernmental organisation in Nigeria, Chief Ndubuisi Nzenweofor Foundation, known to be a frontliner in social welfare services, empowerment, youth development, grassroot mobilization, organising inconsequential outreaches for IDP camps, homes of less privileged persons and even widows, have yet honoured concerns on the abrupt outbreak and the increasing cases of covid19 in Nigeria and across the world.

In a statement released few hours ago by Ndubuisi Nzeweofor Foundation, it expressed responsive concerns and promised to make significant commitments in supporting researches, loosening the hardships and supporting confirmed cases of the global covid19 pandemic in Nigeria.

In the statement, Ndubuisi Nzenweofor foundation encouraged Nigerians to adhere strictly to the directives provided by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC), especially in areas of maintaining good hygiene, social and physical distancing. Stressing that by adapting to the stay-at-home policy, the fight by frontline health workers will supposedly be a fruition in real time.

The Founder and Chairman of the Foundation, Chief Ndubuisi Nzenweofor, doubles as a businessman and strategist, owning a vast network of investment, including, Laclic Services Limited, Laclic Travel and Tours, Bantaban, Spirout, Olango and Olango Vista, Nzenweofor creative innovations Limited, Nzenweofor Transport Services, Laclic Broadcasting Network (LBN) and Laclic TV.

His foundation is currently joining the campaign in the fight against and prevention of the recent covid19 pandemic outbreak in Nigeria, especially in areas of providing support-aides for the downtrodden across rural communities in Anambra and beyond.

