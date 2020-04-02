Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), says its primary strategy is to work with affected states in the identification of cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in the country.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General, NCDC, said this at the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) briefing on COVID-19 in the country, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ihekweazu said that working with affected states on contacts tracing would be prompt for isolation and treatment as required of Nigerians affected by the virus.

“We are utilising a SORMAS open software for real-time collection and analysis of data on COVID-19,” he said.

The NCDC DG noted that while the restrictions put physical distance between Nigerians, they should still remain socially connected to each other.

He noted that the success does not depend only on the presidential order, but ultimately on how Nigerians #TakeResponsibility# individually and collectively to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“It is a time to ‘Take Responsibility’ and prevent further transmission of the virus.

“Do what you can to keep yourself and everyone around you safe, especially those who may be more susceptible to infection,” he stressed.

He again stressed that the laboratories in the country currently accredited for COVID-19 testing in Nigeria would be expanded.

“NCDC will work with your state to transport the sample from point of collection to the nearest laboratory.

“Alternative measures will be taken as necessary,” he added.

He, however, disclosed that the virology laboratory of Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, Ebonyi, had been activated for COVID-19 testing.

He added that this brought the number of COVID-19 testing laboratories in the country to seven.

He, however, said that Maiduguri, Kano, Sokoto, Port Harcourt, Jos and Kaduna states testing centres are in progress.

There were 82 cases in Lagos; Abuja – 28, Oyo – eight; Osun – 14; Ogun – four; Kaduna-three; Enugu- Two, Edo- Four and Bauchi-Two, Ekiti-Two, while Rivers and Benue had one case each.

There are 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria- 9 from Lagos, 7 from FCT, 5 from Akwa Ibom, and one each from Bauchi and Kaduna states.

The cases reported were from travellers who had just returned to the country.

Other cases were from people who have come in contact with infected people.

