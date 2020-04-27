COVID-19: NCDC DG commends Nigerians for reaching out to solve shortage of test kits

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has commended Nigerians for reaching out to solve the shortage of the Ribonucleic Acid (RNA)extraction kits.

Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General of NCDC, his feelings known on Monday on his verified twitter handle.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that Ihekweazu on Sunday tweeted:” We’re desperately looking for more RNA extraction kits as we expand #COVID19 testing.

”Product: Total viral RNA extraction kits (preferably spin column and with a lysis buffer). Manufacturers: Qiagen, Thermo Fischer, SeeGene, Inqaba, LifeRiver, etc.”

RNA a polymeric molecule essential in various biological roles in coding, decoding, regulation, and expression of genes.

On Monday, Ihekweazu tweeted:” very grateful to everyone who reached out to solve this challenge with us. Our support to each other, even when done quietly, will enable us to pull through.

“One day, we will tell the story of this response in full. For now, we keep pushing”.

NAN, reports that as of April 26, 2020, 91 new confirmed cases and five new deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

Four new states (Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Kebbi, and Taraba) have reported confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

To date, 1273 cases have been confirmed, 239 cases have been discharged and 40 deaths have been recorded in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 91 new cases are reported from sixteen states- Lagos (43), Sokoto (8), Taraba (6), Kaduna(5), Gombe (5), Ondo (3), FCT (3), Edo (3), Oyo (3), Rivers (3), Bauchi (3), Osun (2), Akwa Ibom (1), Bayelsa (1), Ebonyi (1), Kebbi (1).

A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level three, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

