COVID-19: NCDC confirms 2 deaths in Lagos, Edo

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed deaths of two COVID-19 patients in Lagos and Edo.

NCDC, through its verified Twitter account on Friday night, however, did not give further details about the patient’s sex or medical history.

It added that 20 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 210, while 25 patients have been discharged and four deaths recorded.

The NCDC said that of the 20 new cases, Lagos has 11, Abuja and Edo has three cases each; Osun- two and Ondo State has one case.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a breakdown of the cases by state shows that Lagos now has 109 cases; Abuja- 41; Osun- 22; Oyo- eight; Edo- seven; Akwa Ibom- five; Ogun and Kaduna four cases each.

Others are Bauchi- three; Enugu and Ekiti- two cases each, while Rivers, Benue and Ondo State have one case respectively.

Earlier, the Ondo State Government had announced its first index case, adding that the index case was a military officer who had been on isolation after his return from India.

NAN reports that data from the Africa Centre for Disease Control (Africa CDC) shows that there are 7,028 COVID-19 cases, 284 deaths, and 561 recoveries in Africa.

