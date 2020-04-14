COVID-19: NARD Southwest Caucus laments patients’ unwillingness to disclosure history

Kindly Share This Story:

Says 19 of their members are under quarantine

By Chioma Obinna

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, South West Caucus has decried the increasing reports of information hoarding and denial of symptoms by patients and their relatives, disclosing that not less than 19 of their members are currently under quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19.

In a press statement jointly signed by the Caucus Leader, Dr Sebastine Oiwoh and the Deputy Caucus Leader, Dr Taofeek Sanni, the medical doctors also noted that their situation has been worsened by the continuous inadequate provision of necessary Personal Protective Equipment by the various hospital management across the region.

According to them, patients and their relatives have continued to hide their travelling history and other important symptoms of COVID-19 thereby increasing the risk of exposure of medical doctors and other health workers to the disease.

On the challenges of protecting themselves, the doctors stated that reports from their members showed that some hospitals don’t readily make PPEs available, others claimed unavailability due to poor funding by the Government to the Teaching Hospitals in the fight against the scourge.

They posited that these acts could further threaten the wellbeing of their members who are in the frontline of attending to all forms of patients who present at the hospitals.

“NARD noted with concern the increasing numbers of our members who are now in quarantine, currently about 19 members due to exposure to COVID-19 infection in various tertiary health institutions in this region. This we believe was avoidable if the needful has been done by those authorities, patients and relations concerned.”

“We are surprised by the various form of intimidation and harassment of our members in the line of duty by some overzealous law enforcement agents during this lockdown period despite being exempted by the Federal Republic of Nigeria in line with the need to continue the provision of essential services during the sit at home period especially in Lagos and of recent Osun state. Members of the public will continue to need various medical services aside COVID-19 treatment during this period in both public and private hospitals. “

They further expressed optimism of the various efforts being made by the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA and NARD in ensuring the fulfilment of plans by the Governments to increase considerably the present meagre monthly N5000 hazard allowance paid to doctors and other healthcare workers in the face of various infectious diseases like COVID-19, and Lassa fever etc.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: