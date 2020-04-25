COVID-19: NANS lauds Sanwo-Olu over palliatives to students

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, South-West Zone, has commended the Lagos State Government for providing relief package and palliatives to students of tertiary institutions in the state.

The South-West Coordinator of NANS, Comrade Kappo Samuel Olawale, gave the commendation in a chat in Lagos yesterday.

Olawale said that the provision of the relief package came at a time when it was highly needed by the students who had been observing the lockdown order in the state for almost a month.

He listed the tertiary institutions that benefitted from the relief package to include the Lagos State University, University of Lagos, Lagos State Polytechnic, Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education and Yaba College of Technology.

“Other were St. Augustine’s College of Education, Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos State College of Health Technology and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education.

“Lagos State government in its responsiveness and care for citizens made the relief package available through the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, to all tertiary institutions.

“The provision is a means to ensure the lockdown order is being observed fully and also to ease the hardship of youths during this period.

“We are aware of the great work being done by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in battling Covid-19 and we believe with time and the proper actions being taken, Lagos State will be free of Covid-19.

“We also want to use this medium to appreciate the Governors of Ogun and Ekiti states for their intervention in the situations confronting Nigerian students in their respective states. It is on this note that we appeal to Oyo and also Osun states to emulate the magnanimous contributions of Lagos State, Ekiti State and Ogun State to the student wing in their respective states,” he said

Olawale said the association would ensure and continue to enlighten its members on the need to adhere to safety precautions in order to ensure the containment of Covid-19 in the country.

Vanguard

