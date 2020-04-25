COVID-19: NAF postpones entrance examination into schools

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has postponed the entrance examination into Air Force Comprehensive Secondary Schools and Air Force Secondary Schools until further notice.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the examination which was earlier scheduled for May 2, has been postponed in compliance with precautions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The NAF spokesman said a new date would be announced in due course.

Daramola said: “This is to inform parents/guardians of candidates that applied for admission into the Air Force Comprehensive Secondary Schools and Air Force Secondary Schools that the entrance examination, which was earlier scheduled for May 2, has been postponed until further notice.

“This is in compliance with precautions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. A new date will be announced in due course.” (NAN)

