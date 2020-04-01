COVID-19: Musician, Sammie Cross preaches herbal treatment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian musician, Sammie Cross, a microbiologist turned musician has taken his stand with the Ooni of Ife, His Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, that herbal treatment may be the answer to curing the globally dreaded virus, COVID-19.

In a recent chat with Potpourri, the musician expresses regret for not practicing what he studied, believing he may have come handy to tackle the disease.

“I believe the cure lies in our herbs. Just as the Ooni said, a number of our herbs can kill the virus. At a time like this that the world needs microbiologists, I regret dumping my certificate for music,” he said.

According to the Ooni, the following herbs are potent enough to heal anyone down with the virus: Boundary tree leaves (Botanical name- Newbouldia laevis, Yoruba – Ewe Akoko), Neem leave and fruits or Indian lilac (Botanical – Azadirachta indica, Yoruba- ewe dogoyaro), onion (Botanical name – Allium cepa; Yoruba – Alubosa), forest anchomanes (Botanical name – Anchomanes difformis, Yoruba -Ogirisako); aridan (Botanical name – Tetrapleura tetraptera) African pepper/Ngero pepper/Guinea pepper (Botanical name – Xylopia aethiopica, Yoruba Eeru or Erinje); Bitter leaf (Botanical name – Vernonia amygdalina, Yoruba – Ewuro, Sulfur (Yoruba – Iyin Ojo).

Although there is no scientific proof that the herbs have or will work against Coronavirus, Ooni insisted that “I have used it and also used it for some of the chronic Corona patients with testimonials.”

Sammie Cross actually believes that if he had practiced the microbiology which he learnt in school, he would have been more than capable of referring or prescribing local herbs that can curb the virus. Cross has outrightly thrown a challenge to all Nigerian scientists out there to do something about the virus.

On the other hand, Sammie Cross who is signed to PM records is set to release his new track titled ‘Mogbe’. The track promises to be all shades of Sammie as he had proven in time past his capability in releasing melodic oeuvres.

