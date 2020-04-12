Breaking News
COVID-19: Massilia Motors feeds 1,000 homes in Lagos

On 6:31 pm
Massilia
From left— Marketing Officer, Hakeem Sanusi; Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Kunle Jaiyesimi, both of Massilia Motors; Oba Abdul Fatai Aremu Aromire, the Ojora of Ijora; and Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication, Massilia Motors, Funmi Abiola, when company presented food items for 1,000 families in Ijora, Lagos on Thursday.

By Theodore Opara

Foremost auto company in Nigeria, Massilia Motors, the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria, has donated food items to 1,000 homes in Ijora.

Ijora is a suburb of Lagos State, where the company’s headquarters is located.

The food items donated by Massilia include bags of rice, beans, sugar, salt, vegetable oil, pasta and tomato pastes, among others.

The items were handed over to Oba Abdul Fatai Aremu Aromire, the Ojora of Ijora, by a Massilia Motors team led by the Deputy Managing Director of the company, Mr. Kunle Jaiyesimi.

While commending the efforts of government in checking the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Jaiyesimi said the company’s gesture “is a way of alleviating the hardship the COVID-19 lockdown may have on people in our neighbouring community.”

Masilia Motors is a joint venture of CFAO and Chanrai Group, focused on automotive needs in Nigeria.

