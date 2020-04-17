COVID-19: Manager doles out N40m on constituents

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe

In the era of publicising the act of sharing palliatives to citizens facing tough times as a result of the lockdown imposed by state governors to curb the spread of the corona virus pandemic, the lawmaker representing Delta South senatorial district, Senator James Manager, has silently doled out a total of N40million to his constituents.

The exercise by the lawmaker which was devoid of any form of publicity, was part of measures to cushion the hardship being faced by the underprivileged in the area in line with Biblical injunctions of not publicising your good deeds to your neighbours.

However, Vanguard gathered that the eight local government council areas making up the district got N2million each with Isoko North and Isoko South getting an additional extra of N2million.

Another N20million was equally shared directly to the elderly, the needy and less privileged in the district including some orphanage homes with some of them going home with cash ranging from N50,000 to N100, 000.

Though the lawmaker refused commenting on the details of philanthropic deeds, it was gathered that the monies for the local councils were received by the chairmen of the council areas on behalf of their people.

Vanguard

