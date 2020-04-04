COVID-19 death: LUTH not shut down, it is fake news ―Prof Adeyemo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Contrary to speculations in some quarters that the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, has been shut down following the death of a COVID-19 patient, the management of the hospital Saturday debunked the rumour, saying “the hospital is open and working”.

Debunking the rumour in a telephone chat with Vanguard, the institution’s Chairman Medical Advisory Committee, CMAC, Professor Wasiu Adeyemo, described the news as fake.

”It is fake news, ” he stated.

“There is nothing like that. We have just a few patients in the wards because we have discharged patients in order to collapse some of the wards. Some of our staff will not be able to come to work because of transportation and lockdown.

“We just have to ration the patients according to the number of staff that we have.

“I just left the hospital premises now. Staff are on ground seeing patients. Operations are being done though we have reduced number of patients in the wards. Our Accident and Emergency, A&E, is open and running,” he added.

It could be recalled that a COVID-19 patient who had hidden his travel and medical history had died at the hospital on Friday.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

