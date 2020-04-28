Kindly Share This Story:

By Udeme Akpan

Lumos Nigeria, Africa’s leading solar home system provider, has joined forces with the Young Professionals Organisation, (YPO), Lagos Chapter and the Lagos State Government, by donating Solar Powered Systems (SPS), to power critical units at the 70-bed Eti-Osa COVID-19 Isolation & Treatment Center.

The Center, located within the premises of the Landmark Exhibition Centre in Lagos was built in 21 days by the YPO, and inaugurated by the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

The Centre, which also has a dedicated 10-bed intensive care isolation unit, four ventilators, monitors, respirators, mobile x-ray, ultrasound and oxygen facilities, is well equipped to help in the fight the pandemic in the State.

Lumos Nigeria’s donation to the isolation center was facilitated by a grant from All On, an independent offshoot of Shell Petroleum Development Company, committed to increasing access to energy in Nigeria.

Commenting on the support, the Chief Executive Officer, Lumos Nigeria, Adepeju Adebajo, said: “We are very pleased to join other like-minded organisations and individuals to help control the spread of the disease so that Nigerians can return to their everyday lives. Our decision to support this critical facility and others like it across the country is due to the conviction that access to stable and reliable power is crucial to the delivery of emergency healthcare.”

Also speaking, Dr. Richard Ajayi, a representative of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), Lagos Chapter, said: “With the opening of our multi-bed Isolation center at the Landmark center in Lagos, we are grateful for this support from Lumos and All On. It is one that speaks to the most fundamental of our need, as access to stable electricity is at the heart of seamless healthcare delivery anywhere in the world, especially in Nigeria.”

Similarly, All On Investment Manager, Afolabi Akinrogunde, said: “We commend Lumos Nigeria for stepping forward to play a role at this time of crisis and salute its commitment to the national anti-COVID-19 effort. Healthcare operations across Nigeria need reliable solar power now more than ever if we are to contain this virus. All On remains committed to providing the required support in this endeavour and are happy to see the progress made by Lumos through the All On Covid-19 Solar Relief Fund.”

