COVID-19 lockdown: RevolutionPlus distributes palliatives to 1,000 Lagos households

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Janamike

LAGOS – In a bid to cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic, a leading real estate firm, RevolutionPlus Property, yesterday distributed food palliatives to over 1,000 households in Lagos state.

The residents of Ise, Akodo Ise, Folu, Okun Ise, and Lepia communities in Ibeju-Lekki area of the state were beneficiaries of the palliatives which include bags of rice, bags beans, processed cassava (garri), noodles and other gifts.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, CEO of RevolutionPlus Property, Mr. Bamidele Onalaja, said the firm was deeply concerned about the hardships ocassioned by the Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

He regretted that the livelihood of most Nigerians were impacted by the lockdown. Hence, the company’s drive to provide the food palliatives as part of measures to encourage compliance to government directives on curbing pandemic.

READ ALSO: Why Kaduna will not relax lockdown in Ramadan

According to him, “The ravaging Coronavirus has impacted the economy in no small measure, especially the livelihood and income of all Nigerians irrespective of social class.

“We have already made cash donations to the government of Lagos State and Oyo State to assist in providing help to the people of the states.

“However, this distribution of palliatives forms part of our corporate social responsibility.”

The company also enlightened the benefiting communities on the importance of keeping safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding to the gesture, the Onise of Ise town, HRH Oba Abdlrasheed Adegbesan, who spoke on behalf of traditional ruler present, expressed appreciation for the donated items, saying they will go a long way in curtailing community spread of the dread virus.

He promised that the items will be shared judiciously to reach needy members of the communities.

Oba Adegbesan also called on other corporate bodies and well-to-do Nigerians to complement the efforts of government in controlling the spread of the disease.

RevolutionPlus has developed over 33 estates in four states and the FCT, and also maintains a foreign office in Dallas, Texas, USA.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: