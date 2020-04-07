Breaking News
COVID-19 lockdown: Real estate firm gives three-month rent relief to tenants

To cushion the effect of COVID 19 lockdown across the country, Pertinence Group, a real estate firm with penchant for people empowerment, has declared three months free rent for all her tenants nationwide.

The rent relief, according to the General Manager, Mr. Jeffrey Ehikioya, in a statement, will cost Pertinence over N2 million.
Ehikioya explained that the gesture was the company’s thoughtful economic relief initiative, as the world faces COVID 19 pandemic.

The General Manager, Jeffrey Ehikioya noted that this became necessary to cushion the effect of the global fight against the Pandemic, which has affected Nigerians’ means of livelihood by forcing major economies to a lockdown.

He said, “This is a corporate social responsibility to see our people through this hard season of fight against the coronavirus scourge.

“As a key player in the Nigerian real estate sector, we decided to support our tenants with over N2 million worth of free rent as economic relief to all our tenants across Nigeria. We trust that we will all come out of this stronger”, Ehikioya stated.

