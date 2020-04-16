Vanguard Logo

COVID-19 lockdown: Oyo OPC reads riot act to criminals

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State chapter of the Oodua peoples Congress (OPC), Gani Adams faction, has come out in a clear terms to condemn the activities of criminals that wanted to take advantage of the lockdown occasioned by the  Coronavirus pandemic to disturb the peace that is reigning in the state.

Mr. Rotimi Olumo, the Oyo Coordinator of the group, said this, while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital yesterday.

He disclosed that various groups are hiding under the pandemic to disturb the peace of the citizens of the state, noting that the era of Governor Seyi Makinde has brought an unprecedented development to the state.

Olumo said that Oyo OPC is ready to assist both the state government and the Nigeria Police Force to reduce crime and criminality in the state, adding that the group was not happy with the current happenings.

He maintained that the crime rate which has reduced drastically in the state before, has suddenly increased in the last few weeks.

Olumo, however, directed all local government chairmen of the group to make sure that there domains are crime free, saying that that OPC would not allow any group to cause crises in the state.

He also advised members of the public to be vigilant and give necessary information to OPC and other security agencies.

