COVID-19 lockdown: OPPO reaches out to 5000 people

By Juliet Ebirim

The Public Relations Manager of OPPO Mobile Nigeria, Mr Joseph Adeola, today announced the successful completion of the first wave of support to people who are most vulnerable to food shortages and hunger during the period of Corona Virus pandemic.

Through the ‘OPPO Care Initiative’, the smartphone brand has been able to make a lot of progress in its agenda to feed those who have difficulties catering for themselves in Lagos, as a result of the recent lockdown order by the Federal Government.

As Nigeria continues to fight the spread of the virus, it stands a risk of experiencing crime induced by hunger and the need to survive, especially as an estimated 70% of Nigerians live in poverty. While the Government is taking several steps to reduce the impact of the lockdown, there is still a large percentage of people who have not been catered for.

In hopes of lending a helping hand, OPPO Nigeria is partnering with Lagos Food Bank, a volunteer-driven non-governmental organization to fight malnutrition and hunger, through the ‘OPPO Care’ Initiative by providing food relief materials to people living in areas most affected by poverty and malnutrition.

The initiative will cushion the effect of the lockdown by targeting individuals who lost their daily livelihood to the outbreak of the virus. Through food relief materials and health education, OPPO is showing its willingness to combat COVID-19 and its impact on Nigerians.

Vanguard

