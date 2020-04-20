COVID-19 lockdown: Oke-Ogun providing 70% of food for S/West markets-Iseyin farmers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

FARMERS in Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State have claimed that they contributed 70 per cent of farm products to markets in the South West region of the nation, as the country is currently under the COVID-19 lockdown.

They, similarly, commended Governor Seyi Makinde for considering the Ipapo-Iseyin farm settlement as a beneficiary of the state’s intervention, just as the state government recently announced that work would begin on the Akufo, Eruwa and other farm settlements in the state to bolster their capacities.

While speaking with newsmen on Monday, the Chairman, Ipapo-Iseyin Farm Settlers Association, Mr Kazeem Alabi said the association reached out to the state government when they realised that the Oke-Ogun region was not mentioned among the farm settlements that would benefit from a loan the state just got to finance the farm settlements.

Alabi hinted that the association was assured that government would consider the Ipapo-Iseyin Farm Settlement, despite that it was not officially mentioned earlier, adding that presently, Oke-Ogun region was producing 70 per cent of food being transported and sold in the South West of Nigeria.

His words: “If you notice the trend of food supply to markets in the city since the break of the Coronavirus which necessitated restriction of people’s movement, Oke-Ogun region has contributed over 70 per cent of the food from our farms to markets and households in the South-West of Nigeria and beyond.”

“This feat is not without the support we have been getting from our amiable Governor who has demonstrated an unwavering stand on developing agriculture to power the State’s economy and youths employment.”

“We were sad when it was announced that Oyo State government picked farm settlements to utilise the loan secured recently by the present administration on, we then proceeded to Ibadan to know why it was so, there we were an assurance that government would look into the issue and Ipapo-Iseyin Farm Settlement would be taken care of, though this was unofficial, we have had series of visitations by officials of the government at the settlement to uphold their assurance.”

“We want to use this period and medium to especially thank the State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde for having us in mind in the scheme of things, we are grateful.”

Alabi, then, called on the state government to continue to protect farmers through its policies and programmes to achieve the desired result of a growing local economy.

Vanguard

