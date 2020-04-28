COVID-19 Lockdown: NANS cautions Buhari against suspension

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Tuesday cautioned President Mohammadu Buhari not to bow to pressure from some Nigerians who are calling for the suspension or relaxation of the lockdown, saying that Nigeria cannot afford to lose the battle against the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

According to NANS, the suspension or relaxation of the lockdown at this time would only spell doom for Nigeria.

The students’ body in a statement, signed by its National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Azeez Adeyemi in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, argued that the pandemic called, Coronavirus should be fought from all fronts and be kicked out of the country once and for all.

NANS insisted that “the fight against COVID-19 is far from being over, saying that more and more cases are being discovered every day across states of the federation”.

“Therefore, relaxing the lockdown order will only do more harm than good. We believe that this is not the time for Nigeria to let its guards down but rather, we should be more vigilant and focused in the fight against the spread of the virus.”

NANS also appealed to Nigerians to be more patient and be ready to make more sacrifice to win the battle against the spread of the pandemic instead of calling for the cancellation or relaxation of the lockdown.

“We know that it has not been easy for Nigerians, especially the vulnerable and those who survive on daily income to stay at home doing nothing, but we want to emphatically state that the lockdown and other measures put in place by the Federal and some State governments to fight the scourge of COVID-19 are for the good of everyone in the country.”

“Therefore, we appeal to all Nigerians to be more patient and bear with whatever hardships the lockdown is causing as it is only temporary, it will definitely pass”.

“COVID-19 is one of the most deadly viruses ravaging the entire world and no cure has been found yet for it. The only safety precaution the World Health Organisation (WHO) is preaching is for people to stay at home and practise social distancing”.

“NANS, as the voice of all Nigerian students which constitute over 70 per cent population of the country is appealing to President Buhari to reverse his decision and not yield to pressure from any quarters

