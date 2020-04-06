COVID-19 LOCKDOWN: Macaulay donates foodstuffs to the poor in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

MOVED by the need to alleviate the sufferings of the needy during the two weeks lockdown ordered by the Delta State Government to check the spread of the ravaging coronavirus, former Secretary to the State Government, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, has donated foodstuffs to residents of Isoko North Local Government Area of the State.

Presenting the items which include; 20 bags of beans, 110 tubers of yam and 15 gallons of 25 litres of palm oil to the Chairman of the Local Government council, Mr. Emmanuel Egbabor for onward delivery to the needy in the area, Macaulay said the items were token of his contributions to the wellbeing of the poor during the Covid-19 lockdown.

He also handed over 15 bags of 50kg rice, five bags of beans and four gallons of 25 litres of palm oil to the President General of Owhelogbo community in the local government area, Chief Owo Ovuakporie to be distributed to the indigent persons in the community across political parties.

Macaulay who is the Director-General of the Warri, Uvwie and its Environs Development Agency, WUEDA, also donated foodstuffs to the Children Revolutionary Foundation Orphanage, Irri in Isoko South Local Government Area of the State.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Council Chairman, Mr. Onome Eboh thanked Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay for the gesture, appealing to other well-meaning individuals from the area to emulate him.

Also, the President General of Ohwologbo community, Chief Owo Ovuakporie who received the items on behalf of the people, described the gesture as timely, saying it was the first in the community since the lockdown order.

Lamenting that the very poor in the community have been finding it difficult to feed, he commended Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay for coming out to assist the people. He urged the people of the community to continue to pray for Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay.

