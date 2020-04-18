Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has on Saturday begged residents to obey the total lockdown order put in place in the state as a number of positive coronavirus cases rise to 27.

This was coming as the state late Friday night recorded six additional new cases of coronavirus bringing the number to 27 in the state.

The Governor in a tweet on his official twitter handle said the lockdown is a mere phase that will soon be over as compliance to the order is very imperative.

According to him, “With the number of infected persons now up to 27, I would like to appeal to my constituents to obey the lockdown rules. This is merely a phase that will pass us by so it’s important we adhere to the rules.

“Regular activities can be carried out in your homes or postponed until after the lockdown. It is not the government’s pleasure to arrest well-meaning members of the society but we will enforce the law as we try to contain the pandemic.

“In the same vein, disinformation seems to have become a secondary threat after #COVID19. I would like to implore our news agencies and media to please fact check every information that is put out to avoid causing confusion and making matters worse than they currently are.

“Let us work together as we unite, safely in our homes, against #COVID19,” Ganduje tweeted.

Earlier, the State Ministry of Health has confirmed that it recorded six additional new cases of coronavirus bringing the number to 27 in the state.

The Ministry in a late Friday night tweet confirmed the new cases on it official twitter handle.

The tweet reads, “As at 10:56 pm 17th April 2020, Kano state confirms Six (6) additional cases of #COVID19 totaling to 27 cases, 1 death.

“Stay At Home, Stay Safe Nigeria and lockdown Kano,” the tweet however reads.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: