By Adeola Badru

IN providing succour for some residents as a result of Coronavirus pandemic in Oyo State, an Agricultural Foundation, “Agricultural Social Entrepreneurship Foundation” (ASEF), a subsidiary of “FarmKonnect” on Wednesday, distributed food items worth thousands of naira to about six hundred families, to cushion the effect of hunger on people during the partial lockdown of the state.

The distribution of the food items was done at the state Ministry of Agriculture, with the attendance of the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Agriculture, Dr Debo Akande; the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Ojekunle Ojemuyiwa and other top government functionaries.

While speaking, a top member of the foundation, Mr Azeez Oluwole observed that the gesture became imperative at this time, owing to the negative effect the restriction of movement might have on the people, especially those eking their living through daily earnings.

He said: “In this period, we understand that the partial lockdown in activities will affect some households. There are some people that are daily earners and it might be hard for them to make both ends meet. That is why we thought it fit as a company and using our resources to give back from the little we have to 600 families in Oyo State.”

“So we will be dropping 500 packages here and the remaining 100 just for people who work around us. Thank you very much for accepting us we want to thank you for the tremendous support we always receive from this ministry.”

Responding on behalf of the government, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Agriculture, Dr Debo Akande, maintained that, Governor Makinde considered the gesture as a timely one, especially during this crucial period all people in the state found themselves.

He added that Makinde, in his resolve at providing palliative measures to cushion the effect of the hardship of the partial lockdown in the state, has mandated him alongside the commissioner for agriculture to lead the food security and welfare Task Force for the state.

Dr. Akande said further: “We want to sincerely thank you for this initiative at this crucial time that we all found ourselves. I must say I am really impressed with the gesture towards the state.”

“His Excellency, the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Oluwaseyi Makinde has made it clear to us yesterday when we were having the Covid-19 Task Force meeting in the state that every little help matters now or wherever it is coming from.”

“So, there is nothing that is too small and noting that is too big in time of this emergency and I have actually been saddled with the responsibility along with my honourable commissioner to lead on the food security and welfare Task Force for the state. So, this is very timely to receive these from you.”

“What we want to ensure is that we engage those that will be in the distribution in a coordinated manner and we have one central port that we are putting all the information from the state.”

“We are also working within the state with some prominent specialists on issues of emergency and food security in a bid to ensure that there is not food security problem in the state during this period,” he disclosed.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Ojekunle Ojemuyiwa also lauded the gesture of the foundation, adding that, the partial lockdown has started to take its toll on residents of the state.

“Someone telephoned me from Lagos, saying there is a total lockdown in the state. Here, we have not embarked on total lockdown, yet people found it difficult to get money to buy food at home. There are some people who eke their living through daily earning and some people are clamouring for total lockdown. So, we have to show some level of compassion with them, the commissioner posited.

