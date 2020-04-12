COVID-19 Lockdown: FCTA arrests Imam, 2 foreigners, impounds 269 vehicles

Kindly Share This Story:

Driver arrested with 4 military caps as another strips, resists arrest

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Enforcement Team of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration has arrested the Chief Imam of Wuye District Mosque for violating the presidential lockdown order in the FCT which was put in place to control the spread of the novel COVID-19 in the territory.

This was as the team also arrested a driver who apart from violating the lockdown, had four military caps in his possession.

Chairman of the FCTA enforcement team, Ikharo Attah, who stated this yesterday, added that the team has also impounded more than 269 vehicles for violating the presidential order.

He said the team also arrested a violator, who decided to strip himself, resisted arrest and claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic was a hoax.

Speaking on activities of the team, Attah said; “Early this morning, we commenced operations following calls from residents that the Christ Embassy Church in Durumi was in full session, but we went there and discovered that it was not true, as the pastor was inside the church with some cameramen, or a production crew.

“We found out that they were doing a live streaming online for their members at home but the generating set was on. That was the noise that people heard and concluded that it was a church service.

“We then proceeded to other areas around town. We got to Area 1 Roundabout, where a particular man was arrested with four military caps -he kept one Army cap in his boot, then another one for Nigeria Air Force, as well as two other ones for Nigeria Navy, all in one vehicle. We took him and handed him over to the FCT Commissioner of Police.

“Then we also had another case of a man whose vehicle was taken to VIO office in Area 1, and immediately he decided to strip himself naked, removed all these clothes in protest that he must work, that he did not believe in existence of COVID-19.

“We then moved to the mosque at Wuye District, because we had gotten several complaints that the man (Imam) had conducted congregational prayers on Friday. But that Friday, we were at Kuje and so we could not have come back within five minutes. So, we got there today and invited him to come and explain; and we cautioned him at the FCT Police Command, Garki”.

On why his team arrested a Turkish and an Angolan during the exercise, he said: “We arrested two expatriates at Glo Junction for violating the President’s order, going out without permit. One of them is from Turkey, while the other is from Angola. They were taken to the Maitama Police Division.”

According to Attah, his team also impounded more than 269 vehicles, warning residents, particularly uniform personnel and diplomats against breaking “this important and lifesaving law.”

