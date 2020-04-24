COVID-19 Lockdown: FCT Police convict 1,736 violators

Kindly Share This Story:

….Arrest 20 Kidnapping Gang Members Terrorizing FCT

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Bala Ciroma on Friday disclosed that in enforce the Coronavirus directive of the federal government, operatives of the FCT Police Command working in synergy with other security agencies, have arraigned 1,909 violators of the lockdown order noting that of this, 1, 736 violators have been convicted in the 13 mobile courts deployed in the capital city.

Ciroma also disclosed that 145 persons initially arrested as violators were discharged while 28 violators have had their arraignment adjourned.

Meanwhile, he said that following coordinated intelligence-led operations conducted at some blackspots; operatives of the Command Anti-Kidnapping Squad have arrested twenty (20) suspects linked to kidnapping activities around Bwari, Abaji, Kuje and Kwali axis.

CP Ciroma disclosed that the Police operatives also dislodged some hideouts used by kidnapping gangs in the areas.

Some of the suspects arrested have confessed to their involvement in cattle rustling activities in the axis, while others confessed to their roles as informants and suppliers of foodstuff to the dislodged camps.

The suspects arrested are Sani Isa 35years, Suleiman Ahmadu 40years, Bashir Kabir 26years, Zakari Rabiu, Babawo Yauza 25years, Ahmadu Dahe, Ali Ibrahim, Buhari Haruna, Adamu Bila 45years,Ibrahim Adamu 35years,Ali Ibrahim, Bello Bature 20 years, Isiaku Mohammed 30 years, Hassan Wakili, Jubril Babangida 47 years, Umar Adamu 27years, Dauda Haruna 65years, Nura Alkasim 27years, Juli Abdullahi and Ahmadu Babangida.

Items recovered from the suspects include 20 rounds of live ammunition, 6 cartridges, one Dane gun and two Bajaj.

Also arrested are 23 other criminal elements including armed robbers, one chance gangs and car snatches among others.

Giving a breakdown of the arrests, the CP said, “On 15th March 2020 Police operatives from Nyanya Division acting on a tip-off arrested one Daniel Jeremiah 21years and Kingsley Alex 25years, both members of an armed robbery gang that rob their victims of phones and other valuables at gunpoint around Karu bridge.

“Efforts are in place to arrest one Alimo, a member of the gang now on the run. One locally made pistol and one (1) jackknife were recovered from the gang.

“Similarly, on 23rd March 2020 acting on tip-off Police Operatives from the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested one Mubarak Yusuf 22years, Adamu Musa 22 years, Suleiman Abubakar 25years and Rabiu (at large) all-male at Kabusa for conspiring to rob a poultry farm.

“In the course of the investigation, suspects confessed that they were also responsible for a robbery incident at a bakery in the area. The gang is also notorious for snatching motorcycles. Effort is being intensified to arrest one Rabiu, a member of the gang who is still at large. One (1) locally made pistol and two (2) cartridges were recovered from the gang.

“On 22nd April 2020 acting on intelligence Police Operatives from the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad arrested one Jerry Sunday 19years, Ibrahim Abdullahi 27 years, Mohammed Sani 20years and Abdullahi Akor 35years all-male at Zuba for conspiring to rob their victim at Kubwa. Two (2) locally made pistols, eight (8) cartridges and two (2) cutters were recovered from the gang.

“On 18th March 2020 Police Operatives from the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad and Utako Division arrested one Abdul Mohammed 25years, Isa Shehu 31years and Abdullahi Illyasu 34years while trying to escape from a robbery scene at Utako.

“The swift intervention of the operatives led to the immediate recovery of some robbed items. The effort is being intensified to arrest other members of the gang and recover other robbed items. One (1) long knife, while other items recovered were released to the victim on bond.

“Similarly, on 31st March 2020 Police Operatives while responding to a distress call arrested one Zakari Yau 20 years and Umar Idris at Wuse while trying to break into a building in the area. One (1) Tavor rifle and two (2) cutlasses were recovered from the suspects as an exhibit.

“Relatedly, on 24th March 2020 Police Operatives from Iddo Division arrested one Ibrahim Mohammed 21years and Abdulrahaman Ibrahim 22y ears along with Iddo-Gosa village for snatching the bag of an unsuspecting commuter.

“The prompt response of the Police operatives on ground led to the recovery of the victim’s bag and the rescue of the suspects from being lynched by an angry mob.

“On 27th February 2020 Police Operatives from Zuba division recovered one (1) locally made AK47 rifle, two (2) cutlasses, two (2) facemask, three(3) phone chargers and one (1) black elastic rope from a car abandoned by some hoodlums, who escaped on sighting police operatives on duty. Effort is being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect.

“In another development, on 17th April 2020, Police Operatives from Jikwoyi Division while responding to a distress call recovered a locally made pistol at a robbery scene. The exhibit was abandoned by some hoodlums while escaping from being arrested by police operatives. One (1) locally made pistol was recovered.

“Relatedly, on 11th April 2020 acting on tip-off Police Operatives from Apo Division arrested one Chukwuemeka Lawrence 27years and recovered a locally made pistol from him. The suspect is a habitual criminal who specializes in robbing his victims of phones and other valuables. EXHIBIT RECOVERED: one (1) locally made pistol and one (1) live ammunition.

“On 22nd March 2020, acting on intelligence Police Operatives from the Anti-One Chance Squad arrested one Ositadinma Enya Saint 32years and Vincent Anthony 23years at Dantata axis of Dei Dei in connection with one chance robbery operations along that axis.

Exhibit recovered. One (1) Mazda gold in colour and three (3) mobile phones were recovered.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: