COVID-19 LOCKDOWN: Ekweremadu tasks FG on need to save economy

Compulsory face mask can work in Africa

By Olayinka Ajayi

The former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has called on the Federal government to save the nation’s economy by lifting the lockdown.

Ekweremadu who berated the ineffectiveness of the lockdown explained that there is a need to adopt “relaxation measures”

Fielding questions from Vanguard yesterday, the former deputy Senate president said: “Lockdown is not the answer. It is counterproductive.

“We need to save our economy and save our citizens by adopting relaxation measures.

“The whites are used to the private lifestyle. We cannot apply their social distancing model in Africa and expect it to work. You can see the cases are rising because social distancing is not working and will not work in Nigeria because of our lifestyle of communal living.

Ekweremadu who commended the Ghanian government for lifting lockdown in Ghana added: “After three weeks of lockdown, Ghana is the first African country to lift the lockdown.

“They demonstrated immense leadership by conducting 68,591 Coronavirus tests. The second country in Africa to test a such number of people. The first is South Africa and the third in Egypt.

“As a result of the tests, they found 1,042 cases, only 9 persons died and they had 99% recoveries.

“Ghana used drones to transport test samples.

“They are also producing face masks, sanitizers, gloves, scrubs, gowns, headgears, and other protective equipment”.

The Senator called for the closure of State borders said:” the federal government should close state borders, open intra state activities and insist on face mask going out. A compulsory face mask is a model that can work in Africa”.

