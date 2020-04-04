COVID-19 Lockdown: DSP Omo-Agege clears bails to decongest prisons

Kindly Share This Story:

… Donates Food, Sanitizers To Okere, Uyo Prisons

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has ordered the management of Okere and Uyo Prisons to send to him the bills of persons held in custody due to inability to pay bail, in order to decongest the prison and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Omo-Agege gave the order while donating food items and hand sanitizers to inmates of Okere and Uyo Custodial Centres.

Presenting the items, DSP Ovie Omo-Agege, represented by Comrade Fejiro Oliver, said the effort was a way of helping prisoners who were obviously unfortunate to stock up in view of the Corona Virus or COVID-19 scare.

The items presented to inmates in both Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State and Okere, Delta State, include; bags of rice, bags of beans, cartons of noodles, cartons of beverages, cartons of detergent, gallons of groundnut oil, packs of food seasoning, cartons of tin tomatoes and hand sanitizers.

An undisclosed amount of money was also given to the prison officials in order to secure other items needed by the prisoners throughout the period of the lockdown.

Omo-Agege disclosed that his choice of Delta State and Akwa-Ibom State was because of his wife’s affiliation with Akwa Ibom as well as the constituency, Delta Central, which he represents at the Senate.

Receiving the items on behalf of the inmates both in Okere and Uyo Prisons, the Deputy Comptrollers and representatives of the Custodial Centres, Sir Solomon Airihuodion and Mr Samuel Joseph, described the gesture as noble, adding that the prisoners were the least remembered during this trying times.

They expressed their elation over the items and commended the DSP for his show of love even though it wasn’t a festive period.

They promised to give the items to the prisoners who they said would pray more for the donor.

