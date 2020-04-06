Covid-19 lockdown: Deji Ashiru gives monies to vulnerable in Ogun East

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Ogun East Senatorial Candidate in the 2019 General election, Engr.(Dr.) Deji Ashiru (EDA) has joined Ogun state government and other well meaning indigenes of the state to cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world with a palliative.

Ashiru made this known on Monday during a media chat with journalists in Lagos.

He said: “I have decided to give five thousand naira (#5,000) each to 400 beneficiaries and second batch will be two thousand naira (#2,000) each for 1000 beneficiaries.

As a form of palliative for Covid -19 lockdown in Ogun East Senatorial District.The recipients which are the vulnerable and poor have started receiving the money directly in their accounts since yesterday (Sunday) and we hope to be done by today”.

Speaking further, he said the EDA foundation already has the data base of the vulnerable and the poor within the senatorial district over the years which made it possible to interact with them directly. He however admonished all to keep praying for God to cease the plague ravaging not only the country but the world at large. In addition, he urged the people to observe a high level of personal hygiene such as wash their hands with soap under running water, use alcohol- based sanitisers as well as maintain social distancing as key tips to preventing the spread of the virus.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to our correspondent thanked EDA for his humanitarian gesture which will go a long way in alleviating the sufferings of the common man.

It would be recalled that Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun had announced a lockdown in the state last week but explained that markets would be open every two days during the lockdown.

