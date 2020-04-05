COVID-19 LOCKDOWN: Churches closed to worshippers in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:



…as Govt commends residents for compliance

….Residents grunt over makeshift markets

By Festus Ahon

MAJORITY of Churches in Asaba, the Delta State capital, complied with the lockdown order issued by the State Government as part of an effort aimed at containing the spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic in the State.

Our Correspondent who drove round parts of the Asaba metropolis, reports that a good number of Churches in the town were under lock and key, except for the Oracle of God Ministry belonging to a former Acting Governor of the State, insignificant number of Pentecostal churches that were opened to worshippers.

Meanwhile, the State Government, weekend, commended the people of the state for complying with the stay-at-home directive in connection with COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who gave the commendation in a statement in Asaba, acknowledged that residents of the state had displayed strong loyalty and dedication to the ideals of patriotism.

Aniagwu said, “Let me on behalf of the state government thank our people for their support and cooperation thus far. They have indeed displayed rare acts of loyalty and dedication to the course of our state and nation.

“We thank God that so far the state does not have any confirmed case of the virus and it is our prayer that it will not come.

“We thank our religious and opinion leaders for their support in educating our people on the need to comply with the overall interest of all Deltans.

“Let us not take the grace of God for granted by still taking actions that will jeopardise the gains of our staying-at-home.

“We say this with faith believing that at the end of the 14 days, we will be able to come out and beat our chest that we contributed our quota in ensuring that the virus did not get to our state.”

In another development, Traders and buyers at the temporary foodstuffs markets at the Oshimili South Arcade have expressed mixed feelings over the Local Government’s decision to allow tradings in the designated market three days in a week.

Our Correspondent who was at the Oshimili South Arcade opened in the wake of the restriction of movement order, reports that authority of the Local Government council in the State had announced Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for commercial activities at the market.

Speaking on the development, Mr Chukwuma Ajufo who is the Chairman, Ogbeogonogo Market Association, said the police had complained of a large number of persons on the road, claiming to be going to the market.

Ajufo said although the local government authority has no control over the movement and excuses by the public, there were other challenges to contend with any day the market was in session.

According to him, Government had said the market would be opened for three days in a week, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, adding that all necessary measures were in place in the market for control of the spread of Covid 19.

Reacting angrily to the development, the foodstuffs sellers appealed for the intervention of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, saying that many of the food items they sell, were perishable. They said they would run at a loss if they were not allowed to operate on a daily basis.

