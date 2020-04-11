COVID-19 Lockdown: Celebrities don’t owe you — Yul Edochie tell fans

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Nollywood actor and social media activist, Yul Edochie has come down hard on those who are pressurizing celebrities into giving relief materials to the people to help cushion the effects of the lockdown, telling them celebrities don’t owe them anything.

Obviously angry over the calls for celebrities to give, the son of a Nollywood legend, Pete Edochie, went on Twitter to vent his anger.

“ Is it by force to give you? Do we owe you? Won’t you allow celebrities rest? We are all in this lockdown together. Send your account details to president Buhari; tell him you haven’t received your share of the proposed giveaway from the Federal Government!”

Yul Edochie who is also a politician, is a strong critic of President Muhammadu Buhari.

