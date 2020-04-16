COVID-19: Locals defy curfew in Ughelli as hoodlums target POS operators

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – MAJORITY of residents in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North local government area, Wednesday night defied the dusk to dawn curfew imposed in the state by the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Governor Okowa in a broadcast last Monday had extended the 14-day lockdown beginning from Wednesday with two weeks and subsequently slammed a 7pm to 7am curfew in the state in what he described as measures taken for public good.

However, a tour round Ughelli metropolis on Wednesday night, revealed a violation of the dusk to dawn curfew with residents embarking on their nightly routine irrespective of the existing lockdown and curfew.

Meanwhile, the town has recorded an upsurge of armed robbery attacks on Point Of Sale operators which has since become an alternative to banking transactions owing to the restricted access to cash by residents of the town through the use of the Automated Teller Machines, ATMs.

Between Monday and yesterday, four POS operators were robbed and disposed of their cash with a female operator shot on the thigh by her assailants.

Confirming the incidents to Vanguard, an operative of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, VGN, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “We have recorded at least four robbery attacks on POS operators between Monday and Wednesday. This is aside other armed robbery and theft cases in parts of the town.

“But for now, in synergy with the police, we have increased patrol especially in the night and we believe with the curfew imposed, we will be able to do a lot in crime prevention in the town.”

