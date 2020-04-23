Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeshina Wahab & Elizabeth Osayande

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has said a letter in circulation, stating that it cannot pay corps members April allowance is fake.

In response to Vanguard inquiries over the letter, which has gone viral, NYSC headquarters, Abuja, said corps members had already been informed that they would get their April allowance without need for the usual clearance.

The message from Director of Public Affairs, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, to Vanguard on Thursday, read: “Disregard the fake letter making the rounds on social media.

“We have informed corps members that there won’t be clearance in March and April in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But they would be paid their allowances. We have paid for March. All serving corps members will be paid April allowances as well.”

She added that a comprehensive statement on the matter would be issued on the matter later in the day.

Below are some of the letters/notices making the rounds, which NYSC has said are fakes:

Earlier, NYSC had stated that March and April allowances will be paid despite the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Director-General, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, who spoke through the Director of Public Affairs, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, corps members are to remain calm and safe.

His words: “As we earnestly look up to the Almighty God for help, management wishes to reassure all corps members once more that allowances for the months of March and April shall be paid to everyone, without recourse to the monthly clearance exercise.

“You are all enjoined to stay calm, stay safe, observe safety precautions given from time to time by the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and always stay tuned to our traditional and new media platforms.”

He also urged them to recommit themselves to the ideals of the scheme, even as they put the country’s interest first.

This, he said, includes rendering selfless service to Nigeria and humanity, personal development and emancipation from the clutches of tribalism and corruption, “are the twin vices that we must defeat.”

