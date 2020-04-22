Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

A Kano based Lebanese- Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Mr. Ronaldo Minaise has donated 50000 pieces of Protective Face Visors (Face Shields) to the Kano State government to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Presenting the materials to the state government, Mr. Ronaldo Minaise who was represented by Mr. Umar Ibrahim said the frontline workers, especially Doctors, Nurses and other essential health professionals and Civil servants in the state deserve adequate protection as they treat and manage the Covid-19 patients in the state.

He also assured the state government that he will donate more health safety materials when required by the state government in the fight against COVID-19.

Minaise further commended the proactive measures taken by the Kano state government to curtail the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the state

A Member of the Kano COVID-19 Task Force Alhaji Adamu Garba Mustapha Gwale who received the material on behalf of the state government commended the donation and described the gesture as a right step in the right direction from a businessman who appreciate the essence of keeping the state free of the pandemic for business activities to strive.

