COVID-19: LAUTECH donates to owner states

Kindly Share This Story:

By Mary Obaebor

THE management of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Michael Ologunde, has donated 470 cartons of milk to each of the owner states of Osun and Oyo.

The gesture was to expedite the recovery of victims of COVID-19 in the two states who are expected to have improved protein diet.

READ ALSO:

Speaking while making the donation in Ibadan, Ologunde said the institution was elated at the turn of events for the Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, who recovered from the Coronavirus infection in no time.

At Osogbo, the vice-chancellor, accompanied by the University Librarian, Dr. (Mrs.) Modupe Aboyade, prayed that those who tested positive to the pandemic would recover in no distant time. He urged Nigerians to obey government’s directives as a potent way to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Kindly Share This Story: