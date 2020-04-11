COVID-19: LASUTH places nurses on isolation after patient dies

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Medical Director of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Prof. Tokunboh Fabamwo, said on Saturday the hospital has placed four of its nurses on isolation after they had contact with a patient who died of COVID-19 in the hospital.

Fabamwo, who disclosed this to journalists in Lagos, said the patient’s corpse had been evacuated with the usual protocol.

He added that her husband’s blood sample had been taken for the COVID-19 test.

The hospital had earlier confirmed the death of a patient who tested positive to COVID-19, saying the patient died at its Institute of Maternal and Child Health (Ayinke House).

Fabamwo said: “All the doctors took precautions when attending to the patient.

“When the woman was about to die and was gasping for breath, the nurses rushed to her and tried to do pulmonary resuscitation on her.

“They moved more closely to her. Though they were protected, we felt that because of that closeness, we should isolate them so that they won’t go home and be a risk to their families.”

He disclosed that the hospital would enhance its Triage protocol far from the Emergency Centre, by erecting a tent to screen for temperatures of visitors and patients during a visit to the health facility.

Fabamwo said that anyone with high temperatures would be isolated and handed over to officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The deceased patient was said to be suffering from puerperal sepsis and was transferred from the Alimosho General Hospital to the Emergency Unit of LASUTH. (NAN)

The woman, however, died in the course of her treatment.

Vanguard

