Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos state government has announced two more COVID-19 related deaths.

Prof Akin Abayomi, Lagos state commissioner for health made this known in an update on the COVID-19 situation in the state. He said 74 cases were recorded in the state on Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed infections to 512.

Prof Abayomi said the state has recorded 18 deaths so far, while 107 patients have recovered and discharged.

ALSO READ: Mistrust and black market flourish in Nigeria as virus spreads

“COVID-19 update as at 22nd of April, 2020: 74 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lagos on the 22nd of April, 2020, ” he said.

“The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lagos rises to 512. Lagos recorded 2 more COVID-19 related deaths.

#COVID19LAGOS update as at 22nd of April, 2020

*️⃣74 new #COVID19 cases confirmed in Lagos on the 22nd of April, 2020

*️⃣Total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Lagos rises to 512

*️⃣Lagos recorded 2 more #COVID19 related deaths.

*️⃣Total #COVID19Lagos deaths are now 18. pic.twitter.com/kozBMsfJDE — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) April 23, 2020

“Total number of COVID-19Lagos deaths are now 18.”

Prof Abayomi enjoined residents to embrace the use of face mask to reduce the rate of infection among communities in the state.

“Using facemask to reduce COVID-19 infection is therefore a responsibility we all must embrace,” he said.

“Let’s #MaskUpLagos to stop further spread of #COVID-19 infection!

“Stay safe #ForAGreaterLagos. ”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: