COVID-19: Lagos insists on social distancing during dead patients’ burial

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Sunday the burial protocol of any COVID-19 related death is to ensure the social distancing of people at the funeral.

Abayomi, who stated this during the COVID-19 update in Lagos, said that attendance must not exceed 25 people at such burial, including family members, clergy, gravediggers, and pallbearers.

According to him, there is no policy banning the release of the body of dead COVID-19 patient to the family.

He said the protocol was to decontaminate the body before handing it over to the family.

The commissioner added that the body would be placed in two body bags after decontamination, and then placed it into the coffin before handing over to the family for burial.

On the state’s COVID-19 cases, Abayomi said 23 new cases were confirmed on April 18, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in Lagos to 309.

He said that 94 of the cases had recovered and discharged, two evacuated, while three had been transferred to their state of residence in Ogun.

Abayomi told journalists the state recorded the death of an 83-year-old woman with underlying health issues, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 14.

He, however, disclosed that only two of the 14 COVID-19 deaths recorded in the state died at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

The commissioner said others died either on their way to the hospital or at the private medical facilities. (NAN)

Vanguard

