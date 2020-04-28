COVID-19: Lagos discharges Indian, 14 Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

THE Lagos State Government, yesterday, discharged 15 COVID-19 patients after testing negative to the coronavirus disease bringing the total of numbers of recoveries to 138.

Announcing this on his twitter handle, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said another 15 COVID-19 patients in the state including an Indian national.

He explained that out of the 15 patients discharged 11 were females and four males.

Sanwo-Olu said: “They were discharged from the isolation facilities at Yaba and Onikan. 11 were from Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and four from Onikan Isolation Centre. The new numbers have brought total recovery figure to 138.

