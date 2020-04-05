Kindly Share This Story:

..Records one more death case

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government on Sunday discharged five more patients comprising two males and three females including a 10-year-old girl have tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID-19 and have been discharged from Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, to reunite with their families.

He also announced that a 36-year-old man died of Coronavirus in the state.

Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu, who announced this while briefing the state House Correspondents at Lagos House, Marina, said the latest release, brings to 29 the total number of patients who have fully recovered and discharged from the facility at Yaba.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “It is however sad that the State has recorded another death, bringing to two the total number of deaths from COVID19 in Lagos State.

“Although, there is a strong indication that the State is winning the battle against the disease which is ravaging several countries across the world but we need to remain steadfast and aggressive to curtail the spread.

“I need to reiterate that the result of tests conducted by our health workers on the recovered patients is a confirmation that they pose no threat to the community.

“I will like to use this opportunity to advise Lagosians against stigmatising the discharged patients as this act could bring feelings of shame, hopelessness and despair. We need to do all we can to support them in whatever form to get over the memories as soon as possible.

“I wish to thank our frontline health workers who are taking good care of the patients, members of the Lagos State Health family and the Emergency Operation Centre for their kindness and flexibility in managing the patients and checking the spread of the disease.

“As the disease ravages countries all over the world, Lagos State will continue to do the needful in terms of responding to emergencies in an effort to ensure the health and wellbeing of our people. We will do our best to make sure that other patients at the facility receive the best of care and attention so that they can return home to join their families and the community soonest.

“In order to contain the spread of the disease, I strongly advise you to continue observing Social Distancing. Let us remain indoors and shun the temptation to breach the presidential restriction that has been placed on our state so that the gains recorded so far are not eroded.

“You should regularly and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and clean, running water and where water is not readily available, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer can be used.

“It has come to our notice that some of our youths still engage in sporting and related activities, this is very unfortunate. This act could jeopardise our efforts and the laudable intention of the lockdown. I, therefore, advise you to adhere strictly to our instructions so that together we can win the battle.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

