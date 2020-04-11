COVID-19: Lagos discharges 7 more COVID-19 patients

Kindly Share This Story:

Records one death in private hospital

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, yesterday announced the discharge of seven more COVID-19 patients from the iInfectious Disease Hospital, IDH, isolation Centre, Yaba even as the state recorded another unfortunate death from the disease in a private hospital.

The new discharge brings the total number of recovery cases in the state to 46 while active cases still remains 111 and number .

Announcing these on his twitter handle- @ProfAkinAbayomi , the commissioner stated: “Additional 7 COVID19 patients who have fully recovered have been discharged after testing negative twice. Right pointing backhand indexTotal number of #COVID19 patients discharged in Lagos State is now 46.

“We are however saddened by the death of another patient from #COVID19 related complications in a private hospital in Lagos. Please keep obeying #SocialDistanacing rules to #StaySafe #ForAGreaterLagos,” the commissioner stated.

