COVID-19: Lagos discharges 46 patients so far-Sanwo-Olu

Kindly Share This Story:

..Says state recorded 100% recovery success

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Seven more patients, consisting of three females and four males were on Friday, discharged from Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH, Yaba, Lagos, after they recovered from COVID-19.

The latest release made it 46, the total number of patients successfully managed and discharged so far from our Yaba facility.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this in a statement on the update of COVID-19 in the state.

Also read:

The statement read, “I bring you more good news from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today, (Friday), seven more patients; three females and four males were discharged to reconnect with the community having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively.

‘This brings to 46, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Yaba facility.

“So far, we have had a 100 per cent recovery from the cases we admitted and managed at our isolation facility.

“The three #COVID19 related deaths recorded in Lagos were not from our facility.

“While we celebrate this success, it is pertinent to note that the practice of the Social Distancing Principle is of utmost importance and non-negotiable in the war against #COVID19.’

“Please stay at home, observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene, and adhere strictly to public advisories from our health experts.

“Together a Greater Lagos free from diseases is possible.”

Kindly Share This Story: