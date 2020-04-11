COVID-19: Lagos discharges 4 more patients

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Government Saturday released four more patients including an 11-year-old boy bringing the number of recovered persons to 50.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu who announced this on his twitter handle @Jidesanwoolu said the four patients were all male.

“Today, 4 more patients; all male, including an 11-year-old boy have been discharged from the Lagos State Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.”

He appealed to residents to stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene.

“We are on a steady course to victory, let’s all make little sacrifices for the greater good. Lagos will take care of its health workers. Thank you for always being ready, hardworking & passionate as we fight #COVID19 and other medical conditions.

“Thank you for your sacrifice even during #Easter that allows other residents to stay safely at home. We appreciate you. I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to every health worker in Lagos. You are all heroes and I can’t thank you enough. We will get through this, and we will learn the lessons from #COVID19 so we are more resilient in the future,” the Governor stated.

