COVID-19: Lagos discharges 4 more patients

On 7:53 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19: Lagos discharges 4 more patients

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Government Saturday released four more patients including an 11-year-old boy bringing the number of recovered persons to 50.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu who announced this on his twitter handle @Jidesanwoolu said the four patients were all male.

“Today, 4 more patients; all male, including an 11-year-old boy have been discharged from the Lagos State Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.”

He appealed to residents to stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene.

READ ALSO: LASUTH records first death from COVID-19

“We are on a steady course to victory, let’s all make little sacrifices for the greater good. Lagos will take care of its health workers. Thank you for always being ready, hardworking & passionate as we fight #COVID19 and other medical conditions.

“Thank you for your sacrifice even during #Easter that allows other residents to stay safely at home. We appreciate you. I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to every health worker in Lagos. You are all heroes and I can’t thank you enough. We will get through this, and we will learn the lessons from #COVID19 so we are more resilient in the future,” the Governor stated.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!