COVID-19: Kure donates N6m palliatives to Jema’a LG, Police

By Sam Eyoboka

APOSTLE Emmanuel Nuhu Kure of Throneroom Trust Ministry, Kafachan, Kaduna State, on Tuesday, donated palliatives worth N6 million over the COVID-119 pandemic.

The cleric also urged Nigerians to stay at home and avoid exposing themselves to unnecessary risks.

The palliatives Kure donated were for the vulnerable members of the society in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State and the Kafachan area office of the Nigeria Police to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Apostle Kure, who is also the National Secretary of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, urged Nigerians not to be caught in the fear frenzy, but to stay at home.

He said: “Take precaution if you must go out. This virus is a human flaw at work allowed by God to shift the nations. Don’t expose yourself anyhow. Stay under cover till the siege is over.”

The palliatives Kure donates donated—100 bags of rice, 140 bags of maize, 100 bags of millet, 142 bags of beans, 109 bags of gari— were handed over to the Chairman of Jema’a Local Government, Mr. Danjuma Averik, and Police Area Commander Kafanchan.

Receiving the food items, Mr. Averik appreciated the religious organisation for giving them the palliatives, noting that it will go a long way in cushioning the effects of the lockdown in Kaduna.

