Katsina Government lifts ban on Friday for Juma'at Prayers, Church services

By Shehu Dajuma

The Katsina state government has lifted the ban on congregational Friday Juma’at Prayers with immediate effect in the state.

“The Government also lifted the ban of Sunday church service observed by Christians in the state”.

Alh. Mustapha Inuwa, the Secretary to the Government of the state SGS, disclosed this in a statement signed and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

“The suspension of Friday Juma’at Prayers has been lifted with immediate effect, but to be conducted under some stipulated health/security guidelines”.

“This resolution followed a meeting held between the state government, religious leaders, traditional rulers and the security agencies”. The statement said

The statement added that, the Juma’at Imams should avoid prolonged sermons so as to discharge their followers within the shortest possible time.

The statement strongly advised people to maintain social distancing and adhere strictly to all rules and regulations as provided by the health experts in fighting the contagious disease.

The Government said that it will provide all the necessary equipments of washing hands and sanitizers as at different mosques and churches in the state so as to ensure safety of both Muslims and Christians in the state.

